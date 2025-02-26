Amazon launches a revamped Alexa, named Alexa+

Amazon has unveiled an upgraded version of Alexa, named Alexa+, which leverages generative AI technologies. Onstage, Panos Panay, Amazon’s devices and services chief, described it as a “complete re-architecture” of the AI assistant.

Panay emphasized that while Alexa’s vision has always been ambitious and appealing, it has previously been constrained by technology. He noted, “An AI chatbot on its own doesn’t get us to our vision of Alexa.”

The new Alexa can now answer personalized questions, such as “How many books have I read this year?” by accessing information from a user’s Amazon account. It can also notify users about new concert ticket releases and assist with tasks like making dinner reservations.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

According to Panay, the upgraded Alexa is aware of various aspects of a user’s life, including their schedule, smart home devices, preferences, and entertainment choices. The assistant also features improved visual understanding; it can analyze video feeds through a device’s camera and respond to questions based on the context of the footage.

The enhanced Alexa is designed to comprehend tone and environmental factors, allowing it to adjust responses accordingly. Panay mentioned, “She’s been trained in a couple of different ways, from EQ to humor to understanding,” highlighting that Alexa can recognize a user’s nervousness and respond supportively.

Beyond basic queries, like finding nearby pizza options, Alexa+ can generate quizzes from study materials and create simple travel itineraries. Its responses are informed by its growing memory of user preferences.

Visually, the new Alexa enhances the experience on Amazon’s Echo Show devices, showcasing photo galleries and personalized content. A new “For You” panel delivers updates based on user interests and includes widgets for smart home controls.

Alexa+ is closely integrated with Amazon’s smart home ecosystem, allowing users to command it to play music from Amazon Music on compatible devices or to control a Fire TV device for specific scenes in shows or movies.

Additionally, Alexa+ can summarize footage from Ring security cameras, identifying events and pulling up specific moments, essentially acting as a virtual security guard.

Amazon is promoting the new Alexa as a productivity tool, enabling users to upload files and documents for future reference. For instance, a user could ask, “I forwarded a work schedule, are there any interesting events I need to be aware of?” and Alexa would highlight relevant details.

Moreover, Alexa+ can perform actions based on the content of uploaded files, such as adding text to a calendar or creating reminders from documents or emails.

While Amazon claims that Alexa+ is accurate and reliable, the true test will come when the updated experience launches later this year, especially given the challenges associated with AI reliability.