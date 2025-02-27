Starlink Capacity Boost A Game Changer For Underserved Communities

Starlink has announced a significant capacity boost, bringing fast and reliable internet connectivity to underserved communities across the country, this development is a game changer for rural and disadvantaged areas, where internet access has long been a luxury.

With Starlink’s expanded capacity, these communities can now access a wide range of online services, including education, healthcare, and financial resources.

The capacity boost is expected to bridge the digital divide and unlock new opportunities for economic growth, social development, and innovation. By providing reliable and affordable internet access, Starlink is empowering underserved communities to participate fully in the global digital economy.

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate the challenges of the digital age, Starlink’s capacity boost is a timely and welcome development. With this move, the company is demonstrating its commitment to connecting the unconnected and promoting digital inclusion across the country.