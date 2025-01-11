Maziv, the parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa Appoints New Chief.

Maziv, the parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa, has appointed Phila Dube as its new group chief commercial officer. Dube, with 26 years at Telkom, aims to strengthen Maziv’s strategies as the fibre market heats up.

His achievements include doubling fibre broadband users and driving dark fibre deals. His expertise spans commercial strategy, business innovation, and product development.

This appointment follows a contentious decision by the Competition Tribunal, blocking Vodacom’s joint control of Maziv, which Vodacom plans to appeal. Dube holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa), a Master of Business Leadership from Unisa’s Graduate School of Business Leadership, a certificate in Executive Leadership Development from the Institute for Management Development in Switzerland and the Senior Executive Programme for Africa from Harvard Business School in the US.