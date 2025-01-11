DFA Zimbabwe Also Cleared As An Authorized Starlink Reseller

Harare, Zimbabwe – January 10, 2025 – DFA Zimbabwe (Private) Limited today also announced that it has been officially recognized as an authorized reseller of Starlink services by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

They passed the same “clearance” stage that was ahead of them with other various private service providers who have been halted and stopped from selling Starlink devices in Zimbabwe.

This designation empowers DFA Zimbabwe to distribute Starlink’s innovative technology, significantly expanding access to reliable and high-speed internet connectivity for businesses across the country.

Bridging the Digital Divide in Zimbababwe

Starlink’s satellite internet constellation offers unparalleled global coverage, reaching even remote and underserved regions. This presents a game-changing solution for Zimbabwe, where a significant portion of the population, particularly in rural areas and small towns, lacks access to reliable internet. Businesses in these locations, often crucial for economic development, have been hampered by limited connectivity options. With Starlink, DFA Zimbabwe can empower these businesses with the critical tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

“We are thrilled to bring Starlink to businesses across Zimbabwe.,” said Simon Chimutsotso, Chief Executive Officer of DFA Zimbabwe. “This aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge connectivity solutions and bridge the digital divide in Zimbabwe. By offering Starlink, we can empower businesses, even in the most remote areas, with the high-speed internet they need to compete and succeed in the global marketplace.”

Synergy Between Fibre and Satellite: A Robust Communications Network

DFA Zimbabwe has a proven track record of facilitating high-speed data transmission through its existing metro and long-haul fiber optic infrastructure. Starlink strategically complements this existing network. By combining the strengths of both fiber and satellite technologies, DFA Zimbabwe is well-positioned to build a robust and comprehensive communications network that caters to the diverse needs of businesses nationwide. This ensures businesses, regardless of location, have access to the most suitable and reliable internet solution for their operations.

Tongai Tanhara, Chief Commercial Officer of DFA Zimbabwe, added, “We are excited to offer Starlink’s innovative technology to the Zimbabwean market. This will enable us to offer our customers a comprehensive suite of connectivity options, including expert technical support, tailored solutions to complement existing fiber networks, and competitive pricing. With this diverse range of offerings, businesses can ensure they have the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital world.”

Comprehensive Starlink Solutions from DFA Zimbabwe

DFA Zimbabwe is committed to providing its customers with a seamless Starlink experience. Their offerings will include:

Sales and installation of Starlink kits

Expert technical support and customer service

Tailored solutions for businesses, designed to complement existing fiber optic connections

Competitive pricing and flexible packages

DFA Zimbabwe believes that Starlink represents a significant step forward in connecting Zimbabwean businesses and fostering economic growth throughout the country. They invite businesses of all sizes to explore the possibilities of Starlink satellite internet and discover how it can transform their operations.

For more information on DFA Zimbabwe’s Starlink offerings, please email [email protected]

