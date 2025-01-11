FramPol Finally Cleared To Resell StarLink Devices

Frampol, a licensed internet service provider in Zimbabwe for over 20 years, has finally been cleared by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to resell Starlink devices to the mass market.

The company amongst other private companies have been put on a waiting list pending unclear “clearance” process while other companies directly linked to the president had been given a go-ahead to resell the devices.

In a statement, the company announced plans to make the devices more accessible to millions of Zimbabweans while addressing bandwidth capacity challenges in Harare and other central business districts through negotiations for additional satellite constellations.

Frampol said it will also offer comprehensive services beyond device sales, including service support, security, performance optimization, and regular update