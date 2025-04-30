Kids Who Code Africa Expands Mission Beyond ICT, Launches Holistic Mentorship Program

Kids Who Code Africa, a registered association renowned for equipping young Zimbabweans with vital Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills, is broadening its scope with the launch of an innovative mentorship program.

Building upon its successful initiatives in coding and digital literacy, the organization’s new endeavor will connect youths and children with experienced mentors across diverse fields, including sports, arts, business, and education.

Founded by Ruvimbo Moyo, Shamiso Kamukono, and Tashinga Kamukono, Kids Who Code Africa has been actively involved in shaping the next generation of tech-savvy individuals through holiday coding lessons, school partnerships, and workshops for young entrepreneurs.

In an interview with Technomag, the co founder of Kids Who Code Africa, Ruvimbo Moyo said the organization is now extending its support beyond the digital realm.

“We believe that every young person possesses unique abilities that deserve nurturing.

“Our mentorship program aims to provide a safe and supportive environment where youths and kids can explore their passions and connect with experienced mentors who can offer invaluable guidance and support.”

The mentorship program will create a platform for young individuals to register and specify their areas of interest. Experienced mentors will be carefully matched with mentees based on their skills and expertise.