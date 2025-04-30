Meta Platforms Launches New Standalone AI App

Meta Platforms has launched a new standalone artificial intelligence app on Tuesday in an effort to compete with other popular chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The AI assistant, known as Meta AI, is based on the company’s massive language model technology, Llama, and has previously been available across the company’s many social platforms, such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

The new standalone app allows customers to access Meta AI without having to navigate Meta’s other offerings.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

“Meta AI is designed to be your personal AI — that means, first, it’s designed around voice conversations,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a video posted to Instagram.

He described the voice-enabled digital assistant as a tool for consumers to learn about news or navigate personal difficulties.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, swiftly became a cultural sensation following its introduction in 2022.

Now, Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman estimates that the program has over 800 million weekly users.

Meta executives have affirmed its chatbot offers a unique experience because of its speech and personalisation capabilities, as well as the fact that Meta AI collects data from the company’s social media platforms.

The new AI app will have a basic grasp of its users’ interests after collecting data from Meta’s websites.

“You’re going to be able to let Meta AI know a whole lot about you and the people you care about across our apps if you want,” Zuckerberg said.

The new standalone app will also include a social feed where users can share how they’re utilising AI and will be compatible with the company’s Ray-Ban Meta smart eyewear.

“This is the beginning of what’s going to be a long journey to build this out,” Mr. Zuckerberg added.

Meta released the app ahead of its first AI-focused conference, LlamaCon, in Menlo Park, California.

During the event, the business also previewed a developer platform it is developing dubbed Llama API, as well as new efforts to increase inference speeds and better detect and prevent AI-generated scams, fraud, and phishing attempts.