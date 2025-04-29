ChatGPT AI bot add a shopping to its powers

OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT chatbot is taking its capabilities to the next level by introducing shopping features. This update allows users to easily view prices, read reviews, and access direct links to purchase personalized product recommendations. According to OpenAI, these selections are independently chosen and not advertisements.

This development puts ChatGPT into direct competition with major players like Google and Amazon, which have their own search and shopping tools. Google currently dominates the search market with around 89% of global traffic, but its share has been gradually declining. Amazon has also ventured into AI-powered shopping with its own assistant, and other companies like Perplexity offer similar shopping tools.

The goal of OpenAI’s update is to streamline the process of finding, comparing, and buying products. The feature will be available to all users, with a rollout expected to take a few days. This change is part of a broader update to ChatGPT’s search product, which also includes new features like live sports scores and multiple citations in its answers.