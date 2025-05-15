EcoCash Launches International Money Transfers Service

EcoCash, Zimbabwe’s fintech platform, has launched an international money transfer service, enabling customers to send money from Zimbabwe to numerous countries worldwide, this marks milestone in the evolution of digital remittances in Zimbabwe.

With EcoCash’s new service, customers can now send money to several countries, including South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, the DRC, Ghana, Lesotho, Uganda, and China (Alipay), among others. According to EcoCash, the service offers a “fast, secure, and affordable way for EcoCash customers to send money abroad for everything – from school fees and medical bills to business payments.

Econet has informed its subscribers through text messages announcing its shift from solely an inbound remittance platform to a seamless outbound money transfer service to the world. EcoCash customers can now conveniently send money abroad, making it easier to support loved ones, pay bills, or conduct business transactions globally.

With EcoCash’s international money transfer service, Zimbabweans can now easily send money to family and friends abroad, fostering greater financial connectivity and flexibility. This innovative service is poised to revolutionize the way Zimbabweans interact with the global economy.