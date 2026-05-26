Zimbabwe has been ranked 2nd tonality Africa in the SADC region in terms of its responsiveness and fight against cyber attacks according to global cyber security firm, Sophos.

Speaking during the IDSS Dinner event in Harare , Sophos Vice president, Sales Director for Southern Africa , Pieter Nel said Zimbabwe has been proactive in the cyber security space and pushing serious sales volumes in the region as it up digital security.

Regionally Zimbabwe is only second to South Africa, considering its small population and maybe high value banking currency, stakeholders have become very sensitive to attacks, ransomware and cyber warfares .

The Sophos VP emphasized the urgent need for robust solutions and deeper collaboration in the cybersecurity ecosystem as threats continue to evolve at unprecedented rate.

In an interview with TechnoMag, Nel said Zimbabwe ranks comfortably 2nd in the region in terms of uptake and preparedness against cyber attacks .

Zimbabwean banks,data centers and sensitive data stations have been privately compromised in the past, with the USD dollar used as atatrcive ransonware, with only a few coming out in the public to confirm the attacks

Sophos executive noted that stronger, more strategic partnerships between vendors, distributors and channel partners are essential to help businesses withstand increasingly complex attacks.

He noted that organisations across the region are facing heightened pressure to modernize their security architecture, making cooperation across the supply chain more critical than ever.

The IDSS Partner Dinner brought together industry leaders and security practitioners for an evening focused on relationship building and strengthening joint defence capabilities.

Nel also highlighted the importance of aligning product innovation with partner support to ensure real world impact.

He underscored that the cybersecurity landscape is no longer defined by isolated solutions but by integrated approaches driven by trusted partnerships a message that resonated strongly throughout the gathering.

IDSS works closely with global cybersecurity vendors to supply advanced security technologies to partners, resellers and enterprise customers across Africa. Among its key vendor alliances is a long standing partnership with Sophos, a global leader in next generation threat protection.