African telecommunications leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders are converging in Zimbabwe next week for the 2nd African Preparatory Meeting (APM) ahead of the International Telecommunication Union’s Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26), set to shape the future of the global digital landscape.

The event, hosted by the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) at the Cresta Sprayview Hotel in Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls, runs from May 25 to May 29, 2026, with the core preparatory session taking place from May 27 to 29.

APM is a critical continental platform that enables African nations to formulate common positions and coordinate strategic contributions ahead of PP-26 , a major global gathering of the world’s telecommunication policymakers later this year.

Participants at the Zimbabwe meeting will engage in a series of high level discussions, workshops, and breakaway sessions aimed at strengthening Africa’s collective voice on key issues affecting digital infrastructure, connectivity and international regulatory frameworks.

The draft agenda includes updates from the ITU on current PP-26 preparatory work, reviews of regional telecommunications organisations’ positions, and the formulation of African Common Proposals (AfCPs) ahead of the global conference.

Delegates are also set to consider African candidatures for leadership roles within the ITU and its Council, reinforcing the continent’s bid for increased influence in shaping telecommunication standards and governance.

The APM serves as part of a broader series of preparatory events that equip African stakeholders to speak with a unified perspective at PP-26 , a conference that will determine key policies around information and communication technologies for the next four years.

As delegates engage in intensive negotiations and strategy sessions, Zimbabwe takes centre stage as a hub for continental ICT diplomacy, signalling the region’s growing role in global digital affairs.