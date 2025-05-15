Think Before You Post:Digital footprints Lasts Forever- Potraz Director General

Potraz Director General Dr. G.K Machengete has issued a word of caution to young women in the Girls in ICT sector, urging them to exercise caution when posting online. Addressing a gathering of girls at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) to commemorate the 2025 Girls in ICT Day, Dr. Machengete emphasized the importance of maintaining a responsible online presence.

The event took place under the theme “Girls in ICT: Bridging All Divides for an Inclusive Digital Transformation,” highlighting the need for equal access to digital opportunities for all. Dr. Machengete warned that unsafe content can damage one’s digital reputation and compromise their dignity. “But I must pause here and offer a word of caution — please keep the content clean!” he said.

While the internet may seem like a free-for-all space, your digital footprint lasts forever.

Dr. Machengete encouraged the girls to think before they post, ensuring that their online presence reflects their values, intelligence, and dignity. “Let your online presence reflect your values, your intelligence, and your dignity,” he said. “Build your brand with pride and integrity.” By doing so, the girls can harness the power of digital technology while maintaining a positive and respectful online presence.

The Girls in ICT Day, launched by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in 2011, is a global initiative celebrated every year on the 4th Thursday of April. The initiative aims to promote girls’ and women’s participation in the digital field, bridging the gender gap and fostering inclusive digital transformation.

By celebrating Girls in ICT Day, the government and stakeholders seek to inspire and empower young women to pursue careers in the digital field, driving innovation and economic growth. Dr. Machengete’s message serves as a reminder to young women in ICT to be mindful of their online presence and to use digital technology responsibly.