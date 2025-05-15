Netflix Doubles Down on Live TV with NFL Games, Awards Shows

Netflix is expanding its live programming offerings aiming to further engage its over 94 million global monthly active users.

The streaming giant is adding high-profile live sports and entertainment events to its lineup, showing a deeper push into the traditional television space.

Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria revealed a slate of new live content, including the highly anticipated rematch between boxers Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on July 11th.

In a major move into the world of professional football, Netflix has also secured a deal with the National Football League (NFL) to exclusively stream two Christmas Day matchups this year: the Dallas Cowboys versus the Washington Commanders, and the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings.

Beyond sports, Netflix is also venturing further into live awards shows, announcing it will exclusively livestream the 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 1, 2026.

Additionally, the company will broadcast its own fan-focused event, “Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event,” later this month.

These new additions will join Netflix’s existing weekly live streams of WWE events, showing the company’s commitment to building a consistent live content schedule.

In parallel with its expanding live programming, Netflix also presented its advancements in advertising technology to potential partners.

The “Netflix Ads Suite” now incorporates first-party data integration from LiveRamp and Netflix’s own new measurement solutions.

Netflix is also expanding its programmatic ad-buying options and introducing a novel ad format leveraging generative artificial intelligence to contextually match advertisements with specific Netflix shows.

Netflix has also emphasized its strong reach among Gen Z and millennial audiences, claiming to be the most-watched platform for 18- to 34-year-olds in the U.S., surpassing traditional broadcast and cable networks.

The company also reported that viewers on its ad-supported tier in the U.S. average 41 hours of viewing per month.

This strategic move into live TV and enhanced advertising capabilities shows Netflix’s ambition to not only be a leading on-demand streaming service but also a great player in the broader live entertainment and advertising landscape.