Yours truly clearly remembers 10th February 2025 — More than a year ago, Maxwell Chikumbutso of Saith Technologies resurrected himself to our headlines. He was promising us the launch of his imminent, much closer this time around, than he had promised since 2015. A decade later, he hit our headlines again claiming he had invented a self-powered car which used frequency via a “micro sonic device.”

The year 2022, Maxwell Chikumbutso made a second public attempt, again hitting our headlines. He announced that he had launched a radio frequency-powered television, military drone, and generator. These are much-needed technologies that Zimbabwe needed, and yes, true to it, he had some prototypes to show.



By Toneo Toneo

I remember being grilled in, IT Professionals, a tech whatsapp group, as i defended his innovation, because of the prototypes he had shown and displayed, tenacity and commitment towards commercialisation. The HIT VC Prof Kanhukamwe was also qouted defending his innovation

There were controversies surrounding the car, some saying it was a Chinese made car, and the helicopter was not his intellectual property, but that was not the point, he was not inventing planes, cars, generators or drones, but basically the “infinite powering system” behind these devices.

Just recently, last year, he brought a generator that shook the news. He said this could power multiple households or communities, and besides that, the prototype he also had some fridges and a micro sonic device behind, that could power cars and motor bikes.

https://x.com/i/status/1889252457210839107

I had an interview with Maxwell Chikumbutso. He passionately stated that it was not about the device, but rather the energy side — inventing powering technologies that could run buildings better than generators and solar systems without any fuel, unlike what we had, his could go thousands of miles without even a drop of fuel. He added that he had not patented his products yet because of inspiration, and he promised me that he would personally test the prototypes in the public.

A fridge and some few house holds equipment were tested during the 2025 launch, as he proved that there was genuine power being generated by his microsonic generator

Since February 2025, we broke the news. Our faith and belief in our own inventor was personally inundated with inquiries from huge investors, partners, and general customers. The excitement was real. My job was simply to relay and believe, and give him a chance.

For over a year, since my last interview, there were after the first encounter and indeed 11 years since I started writing about him, the truth is nothing has really been commercialized. All prototypes, and big ideas, are still at the market.

Critics have said he has defied the laws of physics and science. I personally believe the benefit of doubt should be given to him first before rules and laws. If all the inventions, something new must be birthed from extra circumstances. This was all faith and hope, unfortunately it’s all there still to date.

“Maxwell had set up a team, from spokesmen to marketing, but the question still begged — where is the product, the micro sonic is supposed to be the engine powering whatever it is to live, but to date none is really selling his prototypes, bug buyers are not even investing, and surely something is not adding up.

I personally reached out to Max few days ago, he still insists, something big is coming and the test is in the pudding, but one can can only wait and be patient for so long, what so difficult about launching this much needed innovation.

The market out there is ready and hungry, demanding his products. He can easily become the next billionaire. ZESA in Zimbabwe has failed to feed the national grid with the much-needed electricity, Private hospitals are in dire need of being switched on, industries have suffered seriopus downtime due to load shedding, and general businesses are investing millions into expensive power alternatives.

Just today I spoke to Max , he said “we are doing a lot my brother , when I come back home I will show you, we are moving very well…”

At this stage Saith Technologies, the company he runs and everyone around him. must know that timing and innovation is everything, his products are needed more now than later, and taking more than a decade in promise or prototypes kills the excitement and hope.

If something must come its now, if nothing is ever going to come, he must gracefully announce too for closure, because the world is still awaiting more innovators, its only those that stand that will be counted