Zimbabwe’s Minister of I. C. T Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda A Mavetera, reaffirmed the nation’s drive toward inclusive digital transformation and cross-border partnerships at the 11th Digital Industry of Industrial Russia (CIPR) Conference in Nizhny Novgorod.

Hon. Mavetera participated in the conference as part of the Zimbabwean delegation led by Vice President General (Rtd) Dr C. G. D. N. Chiwenga.

During the summit, Minister Mavetera held formal bilateral talks with Alexandr Shojtov, Russia’s Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media. The discussions focused on facilitating technology transfers and expanding joint ICT ventures.

Concurrently, the delegation met with Gleb Nikitin, Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, to evaluate broader cross-border business relations and investment partnerships.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Building the Ecosystem: Infrastructure for Smart & Advanced Manufacturing in Developing Countries,” Hon. Mavetera articulated a clear pivot in Zimbabwe’s technology policy. She indicated that the government is moving away from fragmented, standalone digitisation projects in favor of developing comprehensive, integrated ecosystem infrastructure.

According to the Minister, Zimbabwe’s priority has evolved from implementing standalone software solutions to building the foundational, interconnected tech architecture needed for durable industrial growth. She explained that this transformation must be anchored on reliable power and sovereign data centres to truly empower local industry and homegrown innovation.

Establishing localised data facilities and ensuring stable power systems for industrial parks are currently prioritised to allow local manufacturers to securely process and manage data within Zimbabwe’s borders.

Despite actively seeking international partnerships, the ICT Minister also stressed that Harare intends to maintain tight control over its digital architecture.

“We will continue pursuing a digitalised Zimbabwe which appreciates and learns from others,” Mavetera noted, summarising the trip’s overarching objective.

“But above all, develop our own ICT landscape with Zimbabwean characteristics, ethical and cultural contexts.”