The Zambian government has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech giant Huawei Technologies to co-invest in a new National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centre.

The agreement, inked during the 2026 Zambia Mobile Congress in Lusaka, marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s digital transformation strategy. Beyond infrastructure, the partnership establishes a major capacity-building initiative aimed at training 5,000 Zambian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) professionals by 2028 through Huawei’s Global Academy.

Speaking at the congress, Vice President Mutale Nalumango emphasised that Zambia is determined to take a leading role in the global digital revolution. The government’s goal, she noted, is to position the country as a smart, connected, and competitive nation capable of driving innovation, economic growth, and inclusive development through technology.

A primary focus of the MoU is the rapid deployment of advanced technologies in the public sector. Vice President Nalumango stated that the partnership will speed up the rollout of AI-powered public services across all 25 government ministries, modernising state operations.

Smart Zambia National Coordinator Percy Chinyama highlighted the tangible benefits of the state’s ongoing digital push, noting that existing investments in digital systems have already saved billions of kwacha, strengthened transparency in public programs, and vastly improved service delivery across key sectors including agriculture, health, education, and finance.

Backing the initiative, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Zambia’s digital transformation agenda. |

Huawei Technologies Southern Region Vice President for Network Operations, Chen Li, added that Huawei stands ready to support the robust digital transformation efforts required to achieve Zambia’s ambitious Vision 2030 agenda.