For years, accessing cash in Zimbabwe has often meant navigating long bank queues, carrying physical cards, or struggling to find compatible ATM services, particularly for users relying on mobile money platforms.

Now, mobile money and digital financial services platform Omari is attempting to change that experience.

In its latest product rollout, Omari has introduced a new feature that allows customers to withdraw United States dollar cash directly from CABS ATMs using only their mobile numbers, without a bank card.

According to Omari, users can perform cardless cash withdrawals through participating ATMs by selecting the “Cardless Transactions” option and entering their Omari-linked mobile number.

The move signals a growing shift in Zimbabwe’s fintech sector, where financial institutions are increasingly racing to simplify access to digital money while reducing dependence on traditional banking infrastructure.

At first glance, the feature may appear like a simple convenience upgrade. But industry analysts say the implications are potentially much larger.

Zimbabwe’s financial ecosystem has, for years, been shaped by a complex relationship between mobile money, cash accessibility, and banking inclusion. While millions of Zimbabweans actively use mobile wallets for daily transactions, converting digital balances into physical cash can still involve friction, especially for users without bank cards or formal banking relationships.

Omari’s latest offering directly targets that gap.

“This is part of a broader fintech evolution where mobile wallets are becoming alternative banking ecosystems rather than just payment tools,” said a Mr Frank Chauke, a Harare-based digital finance analyst.

The product also reflects changing consumer behavior in Zimbabwe, where convenience, speed, and accessibility increasingly determine adoption of financial technologies.

According to the promotional rollout released by Omari, the withdrawal process is designed around simplicity:

Users visit a CABS ATM, select cardless transactions, choose Omari, and withdraw cash using their registered mobile number.

The company says the service is available 24 hours a day.