By Ross Moyo

NetOne partnered with Arundel School for a golf event engaging industry leaders and stakeholders.

The event featured NetOne General Manager, Joseph Machiva, representing CEO Eng. Raphael Mushanawani.

“Driving Impact Beyond the Fairway through purposeful corporate collaboration” said Machiva about the initiative.

The golf day emphasized using sport to foster community development.

“The experience showed how business leaders can drive social progress,” said a corporate captain.

NetOne focused on meaningful stakeholder engagement and community initiatives.

“Partnerships on the green inspire real-world community solutions,” remarked a participant.

The event combined golf competition with discussions on social responsibility.

“Our leadership prioritizes impact-driven engagement with stakeholders,” added Machiva.

The initiative reinforced NetOne’s commitment to progress and community purpose.