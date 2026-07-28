The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA), in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has officially announced the launch of Zimbabwe Diaspora Week 2026,

This is a flagship annual platform that will bring together Zimbabweans from across the world with Government, international organisations, the private sector, civic organisations and development partners to strengthen collaboration for Zimbabwe’s development.



This partnership continues following the success of last year’s inaugural edition and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between ZAA and IOM, which laid the foundation for deeper collaboration in advancing diaspora engagement, migration, development and national progress.

Scheduled to take place from 3–8 August 2026 in Harare, Zimbabwe Diaspora Week builds on the success of its inaugural edition in 2025, which brought together more than 800 delegates from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland and across Europe, alongside Government institutions, international organisations, diaspora leaders, investors, business executives, civic organisations and development stakeholders.

The 2026 programme will expand this engagement by creating a structured platform for dialogue, partnership building and investment promotion while showcasing the important contribution of Zimbabweans living abroad to the country’s economic and social development. It will also place a strong emphasis on youth empowerment, youth-focused investment opportunities and diaspora investing in the future of Zimbabwe.

Speaking on the launch, Conrad Mwanza, Founder and President of Zimbabwe Achievers Awards, said:

“Zimbabwe’s diaspora is one of our nation’s greatest strategic assets. Across the world, Zimbabweans continue to excel as entrepreneurs, professionals, academics, innovators and community leaders. Zimbabwe Diaspora Week provides an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the diaspora and the country, creating practical pathways for investment, skills transfer, youth empowerment, youth fund initiatives and sustainable national development.”

Throughout the week, delegates will participate in high-level engagements with Government, international development partners, business leaders and civic organisations. Discussions will focus on creating stronger partnerships that support investment, entrepreneurship, innovation, trade, skills development, tourism, youth empowerment and community development.

The programme is expected to attract participation from international organisations and regional institutions, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the African Union (AU), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other strategic partners whose work supports migration, economic development and regional integration.

Zimbabwe Diaspora Week will also provide a platform for civic organisations, professional associations, universities, youth organisations and the private sector to engage directly with Zimbabweans from around the world on issues of national importance and opportunities for collaboration.

A key objective of the initiative is to promote Zimbabwe as an attractive destination for investment by connecting diaspora investors and entrepreneurs with opportunities across sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, mining, technology, renewable energy, housing, health, education and the creative industries. The initiative will also encourage diaspora investing in the future through youth-led enterprises, innovation, mentorship and youth fund opportunities that support the next generation of Zimbabwean leaders.

Beyond remittances, which continue to exceed US$2.2 billion annually and remain a vital source of household support and foreign currency, Zimbabweans abroad are increasingly contributing expertise, global networks, technology transfer and capital into sectors such as property development, agriculture, small and medium enterprises, tourism, fintech, renewable energy and manufacturing.

The programme will feature:

Official Opening Ceremony Government Engagement Sessions Cabinet Presentation Diaspora Day and International Partnership Engagement Investment and National Development Project Tours National Diaspora Assembly Business Networking Events Policy Dialogue Sessions Youth Empowerment, Innovation and Youth Fund Forums The ZAA Global Awards 2026 Gala Zimbabwe Diaspora Week reflects the growing recognition of the diaspora as an important partner in national development. Beyond remittances, Zimbabweans abroad contribute valuable expertise, global networks, technology, entrepreneurship and investment that can accelerate economic growth and strengthen Zimbabwe’s international competitiveness.

Following the positive outcomes of the inaugural event in 2025 and the signing of the MOU with IOM, the 2026 edition aims to deepen collaboration, facilitate meaningful dialogue and create long-term partnerships between Zimbabwe and its global citizens, while building pathways for youth empowerment and future-focused diaspora investment.

The week will conclude with the prestigious ZAA Global Awards 2026, celebrating outstanding Zimbabweans and international partners whose leadership, innovation and service continue to make a significant contribution to communities both at home and abroad.

Registration details, the full programme and partnership opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.

For media enquiries, sponsorship opportunities and delegate registration:

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.zimdiasporaweek.com Fadzai Nyamande-Pangeti Email: [email protected] Mobile: +263 774 667 086