By Ross Moyo

Fintech meets MedTech in Zimbabwe following OneMoney donating smart health kits to power rural Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) screening. The telcos NetOne’s OneMoney and ZimSmart Villages donated digital BP machines, glucometers, and bicycles to Maria Theresa Hospital’s Mudhumeni WeHutano program. The handover held Monday 20 July 2026 in Kakora Village, Chiweshe, rural Mashonaland Central, targeting last-mile healthcare delivery. This timeous donation is meant to enable community screening for hypertension and diabetes and cut travel barriers by giving village health workers mobile diagnostic tools and transport to capture patient vitals at household level.

NetOne is pushing fintech beyond payments and into preventative healthcare. Through OneMoney, the telco donated digital blood pressure monitors and glucometers to village health workers under the Mudhumeni WeHutano initiative at Maria Theresa Hospital on Monday.

The devices turn every household visit into a micro-clinic. Village health workers can now log systolic/diastolic readings and blood glucose levels on the spot, flag anomalies, and refer patients before complications set in. Hypertension and diabetes — Zimbabwe’s silent NCD killers — are now traceable at the village level without a 20km clinic trip.

“Connectivity must translate into meaningful impact,” said NetOne Spokesperson Ernest Magadzire. “We are enabling early detection and continuous monitoring of diseases while improving quality of life for thousands of rural Zimbabweans.”

The kits also shift healthcare from reactive to data-driven. Regular community readings build longitudinal health profiles that district hospitals can use for outreach planning. When paired with OneMoney’s digital rails, future upgrades could see vitals synced to e-health records or trigger mobile follow-up reminders.

Dr. Jokwiro of ZimSmart Villages said decentralising care “saves lives, reduces healthcare costs and strengthens community resilience.” Village Head Kakora noted patients previously postponed checks due to transport costs, putting lives at risk.

The move aligns with Vision 2030’s no-one-left-behind mandate and shows how telco CSR is evolving: from towers to touchpoints that digitise primary care.