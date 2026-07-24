By Ross Moyo

Hon. Minister Tatenda A. Mavetera is set to officially launch Ndarama Technologies and headlining a national seminar on AI on 29 July 2026, at HIT Innovation Hub, Harare.

This is to promote locally developed platforms and digital infrastructure space by delivering the keynote, endorsing industry-academia collaboration, and spotlighting client testimonials of successful local solutions.

The event’s focus on “Digital Sovereignty as an Enabler to AI” aligns with Minister Mavetera’s drive to see Zimbabwean firms build, host, and scale solutions locally.

The programme includes client testimonials showcasing successful local solutions and a technology showcase of innovations for Zimbabwe’s digital future.

By choosing HIT Innovation Hub as the venue, the organizer underscores their support for university-led innovation and commercialisation.

Her Ministry has consistently backed hubs, incubators, and skills programs that turn research into revenue. This launch gives those policies a stage.

Ndarama Technologies represents the kind of firm Minister Mavetera has encouraged: “Proudly Zimbabwean. Globally Focused.” Her keynote will set expectations for how Government, universities, and the private sector collaborate on data, AI, and emerging tech.

For startups, her presence signals regulatory clarity and market access. For investors, it signals Government will back sovereign tech. Networking and engagement sessions after the keynote will let innovators connect directly with the policy direction she sets.