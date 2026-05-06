By Ross Moyo

EcoCash’s new bill-splitting feature may start with dinners in Harare, but the company is signaling much bigger ambitions. The Super App update lays groundwork for cross-border shared payments, with diaspora remittances and insurance next on the roadmap.

The bill-split launch solves a local pain point: group expenses among friends. Strategically, it also tests the rails for group transactions that could soon include family members abroad. EcoCash confirmed that more services are on the horizon, including stablecoin driven remittances and other stablecoin-based solutions.

The connection is direct. Sasai Fintech, which developed the Super App, already runs money transfer operations in South Africa and the United Kingdom. These are two of Zimbabwe’s largest diaspora corridors. Embedding bill-splitting into chat creates a familiar UX that can extend to “family group” payments across borders.

Consider the use case. A funeral contribution, school fees top-up, or family gift is coordinated in a Super App group chat. Relatives in London or Johannesburg can receive the same payment prompt as those in Harare, settle in USD stablecoin or local currency, and complete the split in real time. No separate remittance app, no manual coordination.

An EcoCash spokesperson said bill-splitting embeds payments “into the natural, social flow of conversation.” That flow doesn’t stop at Zimbabwe’s borders. The company hinted that seamless diaspora remittances and insurance services could soon be embedded directly into the platform, connecting Zimbabwean families in real time.

This positions EcoCash to capture value beyond domestic P2P. Zimbabwe’s diaspora remittances exceed $1 billion annually. If even a fraction of those flows move through Super App group requests, the transaction density and FX margin opportunity is significant.

Combined with Cassava Technologies’ investment in AI, the platform could start anticipating shared expenses. Imagine the Super App prompting a family group to contribute to a recurring bill, with diaspora members automatically included in the split.

The first phase of mobile money digitised cash transfers. Bill-splitting digitises shared local expenses. The next phase, powered by stablecoins and Sasai’s corridors, could digitise shared global family finance. For EcoCash, ending “who pays what drama” at home is step one. Ending “how do we send from abroad” is step two.