SpaceX’s Starlink has quietly rolled out a new travel registration policy requiring users to provide passport details and a live portrait before accessing the service outside their registered home country. Failure to comply results in service suspension.

The policy, which also introduced a Know Your Customer (KYC) system, has created confusion and scammers are now charging users large fees to “fix” the issue, falsely claiming accounts will be banned. Here is what you actually need to know.

The core problem: Starlink does not allow changing your account address to a different country than the one used upon sign-up. If you move abroad, you cannot simply update your address.

The official fix: You must permanently transfer your Starlink hardware to a new account in the destination country, provided Starlink actively serves that nation. The transfer cancels your current service and removes the hardware from your existing account. You then create a new account using a different email address, with the new country’s service and shipping address..

If asked to verify your account, ensure your name matches the account and submit your ID or passport. There is nothing to fear.

Your account will not be banned, even if it is not in your name. It will simply be paused. You can create a new account and transfer the kit. The widely discussed 90-day and 120-day rules apply only when switching to another country, not when changing to a new account within the same country.

Fraudsters are now posing as fixers, demanding payment to resolve supposed account bans. Ignore them. Starlink’s process is straightforward and does not require third-party intervention.

Follow the official transfer process, ignore unauthorised fixers, and your service will resume without incident.