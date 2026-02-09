By Ross Moyo

The 5% airtime and mobile data levy imposed on Zimbabweans must be ring-fenced, transparent, and reported back to ensure that citizens know exactly how their taxes are being utilized. As the government continues to collect these sector-specific taxes, it owes it to the nation to account for their performance, especially when it comes to the health tax, which affects a critical public sector.

How much has been collected from mobile network operators and fixed service providers to date, and more importantly, how have these funds impacted the health sector? These are questions that demand answers, especially considering the current state of Zimbabwe’s public health system. Despite the administration’s vision of attaining upper middle-income status by 2030, the funds generated from health-related taxes have largely failed to strengthen the public health system.

The government’s track record on public finances has reinforced public suspicion that money raised from these taxes and levies may be diverted to other areas of expenditure unrelated to health. Chronic shortages of essential drugs, the absence of critical medical equipment, and decaying infrastructure across public health institutions have steadily eroded public confidence in a system meant to serve the poorest and most vulnerable.

Legislators have called for the ring-fencing of revenues raised from health-related taxes and levies, citing concerns over transparency and the misuse of funds. This call is justified, given the government’s longstanding deficiencies in transparency and sincerity, which risk consigning public health services to yet another entry in Zimbabwe’s tragic catalogue of institutional failure.

The disconnect between the government’s rhetoric and the reality on the ground is striking. Hospitals lack essential medicines and critical equipment, such as cancer treatment and dialysis machines. Transparency and accountability are indispensable to building public trust, and the government must act now to address the systemic issues plaguing the public health system.

Investing in public health is investing in the country’s future. The government must recognize this and prioritize public health, ensuring that health-related taxes are utilized effectively. The ring-fencing of health-related tax revenues is a crucial step towards ensuring that funds are utilized for their intended purpose.

As the debate on the 2025 Finance Bill continues, legislators must push for reforms that ensure transparency and accountability in the management of health-related taxes. The public health system is on the brink of collapse, and bold action is needed to avert a catastrophic failure.

The government must act now to restore public trust and ensure that Zimbabwe’s public health system is equipped to provide quality care to all citizens. Anything less would be a betrayal of the public’s trust. It’s time for the government to demonstrate its commitment to improving the lives of Zimbabweans by prioritizing public health and ensuring that health-related taxes are utilized effectively.