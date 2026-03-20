By Ross Moyo

The United States Embassy in Harare announced a year-long program called Freedom 250, designed to celebrate 250 years of American independence and strengthen U.S.-Zimbabwe relations through innovation, education, cultural exchange, and economic collaboration.

The Freedom 250 initiative is a strategic program marking 250 years of American independence that is designed to expand U.S.-Zimbabwe engagement through innovation, education, cultural exchange, and economic opportunity.

“This is a historic year for the United States. President Trump has launched a year of events across the U.S., around the world, and right here in Zimbabwe, to commemorate 250 years of independence under the banner of Freedom 250,” said U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont.

The Freedom 250 calendar will feature distinguished visiting speakers, business showcases, cultural events, mentorship initiatives, and community engagements aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties and advancing shared prosperity.

For 46 years, the United States and Zimbabwe have partnered across key sectors, including health, education, entrepreneurship, economic growth, and democratic governance. The U.S. was the first diplomatic mission to open following Zimbabwe’s independence and has maintained a long-standing commitment to supporting the country’s development.

Through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the United States has supported Zimbabwe’s progress toward achieving the 95-95-95 HIV targets, strengthening health systems and saving lives. American innovation continues to play a role in advancing global health, including the introduction of new HIV prevention options such as lenacapavir.

Education and exchange programs remain a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. Thousands of Zimbabweans have participated in U.S. government-funded programs, including Fulbright, the Mandela Washington Fellowship, and the Humphrey Fellowship, returning to lead in government, business, academia, and civil society.

“As we reflect on 250 years of American spirit and 45 years of U.S.-Zimbabwe partnership, let us commit to a future in which our nations learn from each other, support one another, and build opportunities that endure for generations,” said Ambassador Pamela Tremont.

The Freedom 250 initiative aims to foster innovation and collaboration between the U.S. and Zimbabwe, promoting economic growth and people-to-people connections.

The program is expected to boost Zimbabwean innovation and entrepreneurship, aligning with national development goals and strengthening bilateral ties between the U.S. and Zimbabwe.