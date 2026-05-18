A Nigerian threat actor known as Nullsec Nigeria, also operating under the name Anonymous Nigeria claims to have breached the systems of South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services. The group is now threatening to leak stolen government data unless its demands are met.

Nullsec Nigeria is calling on South Africa to put an end to xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa. If the attacks do not stop, the group says it will expose the data.

“They call themselves correctional services, but they can’t correct the citizens. What a shame,” the group said on its Telegram channel.

“They killed a lot of Nigerians while the so-called correctional services watched and the ministry of justice.”

On a hacker forum, Nullsec Nigeria shared a link displaying a sample of the stolen data. The sample includes two bid invitation notices, bid results, a copy of the bids received, and a notice of a bid awarded, all in various formats.

“We’ll expose all your evil deeds for the world to see, unless this attack stops. But if not, we’ll leak everything they got,” Nullsec Nigeria said.

“Unless the government of South Africa ends these xenophobic attacks on Nigeria, we’ll expose everything about you, your evil deeds will be exposed, and the world shall know.”

Nullsec Nigeria also claimed responsibility for hacking several other South African entities. In its Telegram channel, the group responded to an X post about its OpSouthAfrica campaign.

In another thread on the hacker forum, Nullsec Nigeria said it had also breached the systems of the Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality. The group claimed to have hacked the local government’s website and threatened to expose “everything you got for others to see how heartless you are. You killed mothers, brothers, students.”

The group stated that the breach and threats were retaliation for xenophobic attacks and killings of Nigerians, as well as what it called the South African government’s silence on the issue.

“These attacks are still going on in the dark, and we’ll expose them all. If the South African government doesn’t act first, the whole of South Africa will suffer,” it said.

“This is just a wave. These documents are about 11GB, but we decided to pull just this one.”

The post included two images: one for a public hearing and another showing a handwritten tender document for the appointment of an insurance service provider. It also contained a link to other documents, including an old annual report, council resolutions, financial statements, and various notices.

The Nigerian Government recently announced plans to repatriate citizens from South Africa following violent protests against foreign nationals that erupted earlier in May. The country also recently threatened to cancel licences of South African companies operating in Nigeria like DStv, MTN

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the protests and criminal acts directed at foreign nationals in his weekly newsletter, From the Desk of the President, on 11 May 2026. He stressed that the recent demonstrations and attacks do not represent the views of the South African people or government policy.