The inaugural Zimbabwe CEO Policy Roundtable begins tomorrow in Victoria Falls, bringing together top business executives, policymakers and academics for a high-level dialogue on the country’s economic direction.

The conference, organized by the CEO Africa Roundtable under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue: Partnering for Vision 2030,” is expected to run from March 18 to 21 at Elephant Hills Resort.

Addressing journalists ahead of the event, CEO Africa Roundtable Board Chairman, Oswell Binha, said the gathering is aimed at fostering practical solutions to Zimbabwe’s economic challenges through inclusive engagement between the public and private sectors.

“We are not convening a ceremonial talk shop, but a platform for honest dialogue, trust-building and actionable solutions,” Binha said. “The focus is on ensuring that conversations translate into real outcomes that support Zimbabwe’s journey towards Vision 2030.”

He noted that the country is at a critical stage where policy clarity and implementation are key to unlocking growth and investment.

“Zimbabwe can no longer afford polite diagnoses while the fundamental constraints affecting the economy remain unresolved. This roundtable is about confronting those realities and crafting implementable solutions,” he said.

Binha also stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration between Government and industry, saying sustainable development hinges on coordinated efforts.

“A Spirit of Dialogue means partnership. Policymakers and business leaders must work together to deliver measurable results that benefit the economy and citizens,” he said.

Deliberations at the roundtable will focus on key areas including macroeconomic stability, energy and infrastructure development, public infrastructure financing, human capital development and climate resilience.

The conference is also expected to produce an action-oriented communiqué aligned with national development priorities, outlining clear steps for implementation and accountability.

High-profile delegates, including senior Government officials, captains of industry and economic experts, are expected to attend the meeting in Victoria Falls, as stakeholders seek to chart a sustainable path towards economic transformation.