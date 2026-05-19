Airtel Uganda announced on Monday that it has commenced testing Starlink’s direct-to-cell (D2C) low Earth orbit satellite service. Shortly, the Ugandan government granted Starlink a provisional licence to operate in the country.

The development marks a major step toward expanding mobile connectivity across Uganda, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

In a LinkedIn post, Airtel Uganda Managing Director and CEO Soumendra Sahu confirmed the start of the testing phase.

“Today, we are pleased to begin our journey of exploring our long-awaited partnership with Starlink,” he said.

“This marks the start of testing a highly advanced technology that enhances smartphone network connectivity through direct-to-cell satellite services.”

The trial follows a broader agreement between Airtel Africa and SpaceX, signed in December 2025, to deploy Starlink’s D2C service across all 14 of Airtel’s African markets later this year.

The announcement came shortly after the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) granted Starlink a provisional licence last week to offer broadband satellite services. Under the licence terms, Starlink must deploy a national gateway with a physical point of presence in Uganda, ensure proper registration of all devices activated in the country, and maintain an operational office with technical, legal and support staff.

The UCC has also established a formal operating framework to certify and guide Starlink’s rollout, including compliance with national regulatory standards.

Dr. Aminah Zawedde, permanent secretary for the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, said the licence agreement followed extensive government engagements with Starlink officials to ensure alignment with Uganda’s regulatory framework.

Starlink representative Ryan Goodnight expressed the company’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s education and health sectors. “We believe this partnership will lower internet costs and enable more people to join the digital economy,” Goodnight said.

“We are ready to comply with Uganda’s laws and work closely with the government and UCC to ensure successful implementation.”

Starlink has been available in Uganda since 2023, though only via its roaming feature, requiring users to purchase kits and subscriptions from neighbouring countries where the service operates legally. The UCC ordered Starlink to shut down service in Uganda at the start of this year ahead of the country’s general elections in mid-January.