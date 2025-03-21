Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged False Advertising of Apple Intelligence Features

Apple is facing a lawsuit over its delayed rollout of Apple Intelligence features, which were heavily promoted as part of the iPhone 16 lineup. The lawsuit, filed in a US district court in San Jose, California, alleges that Apple engaged in false advertising and unfair competition by misleading consumers about the availability of its AI-powered features.

According to the lawsuit, Apple’s advertisements created a clear expectation that the transformative features would be available upon the iPhone’s release. However, the products offered a significantly limited or entirely absent version of Apple Intelligence, misleading consumers about its actual utility and performance.

The lawsuit comes amid reports that Apple is struggling to bring its highly anticipated Apple Intelligence to market. The company recently announced that its planned AI improvements to voice assistant Siri will be delayed until 2026.This delay has led to a reshuffling of the top deck of executives, with Mike Rockwell, vice president in charge of the Vision Products Group, taking charge to develop and release the AI-improved version of Siri.

The lawsuit seeks damages from Apple on behalf of customers who purchased iPhones and other devices meant to support Apple Intelligence. It’s a significant blow to Apple’s reputation, and the company will need to address the concerns of its customers and investors.