Women in Science Challenged to Take Active Role On AI

Bridging the gender gap in AI for fair and effective technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries and societies, but one glaring issue remains, women are underrepresented in its development.

Speaking at the women in science press conference, AI expert Isheaneau Sithole highlighted the pressing need for diversity and inclusion in AI, emphasizing how gender imbalance in technology perpetuates bias and limits innovation.

“Women make up 48% of Zimbabwe’s population, yet their representation in AI and technology is minimal. Globally, women in AI-related roles account for just 22%, and in executive positions, the numbers drop to between 14% and 20%,” Sithole noted.

By Ruvarashe Gora

AI’s impact is evident in everyday life, from facial recognition to healthcare diagnostics and business analytics. However, AI systems are only as good as the data they learn from. Sithole warned that biased data leads to flawed AI outcomes, reinforcing historical inequalities. “If AI is trained on biased data, the solutions it generates will carry those same biases, leaving out entire groups from critical innovations,” he explained.

Beyond representation, AI’s potential to drive economic growth and job creation hinges on inclusive development.

Sithole urged women to take part in AI innovation, stating, “If you’re not in the room when AI systems are built, your needs won’t be considered. Women’s perspectives are vital in designing fair and effective technologies.”

Addressing this gap requires targeted strategies. Sithole called for early AI education for girls, mentorship programs, and inclusive hiring practices to foster a diverse AI workforce. He emphasized that governments, industry leaders, and innovators must collaborate to ensure equitable participation in AI’s future.

“AI is advancing rapidly, and we cannot afford to leave women behind. The call is clear, women must take an active role in shaping the technologies that will define our future,” Sithole concluded.