By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba and spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi have announced the acquisition of body-worn cameras, drones, and traffic enforcement cameras to curb crime and improve road safety. The new technology is expected to reduce accidents by at least 21% and enhance accountability among police officers.

Speaking during the relaunch of the ZRP Client Service Charter, Commissioner-General Mutamba emphasized the importance of professionalism, respect, integrity, and impartiality in policing. “Very soon, no police officer will go out on deployment without wearing his or her name tag,” he said.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the cameras are already being deployed, with speed cameras and drones operational on highways and in cities like Harare and Bulawayo. “We have procured the cameras and they will be used with immediate effect,” Nyathi said.

The body-worn cameras aim to increase transparency and accountability, while speed cameras will monitor drivers’ behavior and reduce accidents. The ZRP expects the technology to improve public trust and reduce police corruption.

Commissioner-General Mutamba urged officers to be the “face of justice, not judgment” and encouraged citizens to report any untoward behavior by police officers. The ZRP is embracing technology to cope with the evolving crime environment and improve policing.