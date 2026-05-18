Starlink has announced a price increase for its Roam subscription package, with customers set to pay US$175 per month beginning June 18 as the satellite internet provider moves to support network expansion and rising global operating costs.

Customers were notified that the new pricing will take effect from their next billing cycle on or after June 18, marking a US$10 increase from the $165 per month for users on the Roam package.

The company said the new pricing will take effect from customers’ next billing cycle on or after June 18, marking another adjustment as demand for satellite-based internet services continues to grow worldwide.

Starlink said the increase was necessary to fund ongoing investments aimed at improving connectivity, expanding network coverage and increasing service reliability.

Starlink is rapidly increasing network capacity, expanding coverage, and improving reliability to deliver faster, more consistent connectivity.

The company added that strong global demand for its services reflected the value customers continue to place on reliable high-speed internet, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Subscribers on the Roam plan, a package designed for travellers, remote workers and mobile users will continue to access internet services suitable for streaming, gaming, remote work and road travel despite the higher subscription fees.

The latest adjustment comes as Starlink continues expanding its low-Earth orbit satellite network across several countries, including in Africa, where the service has gained popularity for offering internet access in areas with limited traditional broadband infrastructure.

Starlink also told customers they remain free to modify or cancel their subscriptions at any time through their online accounts.

The price increase is expected to affect mobile users and businesses that rely on the Roam package for connectivity in rural areas.