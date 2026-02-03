By Ross Moyo

NetOne’s Group CEO has welcomed Zimbabwe’s latest inflation figure of 4.1%, saying it underscores the country’s progress in financial reform and raises expectations for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under the Mutapa Investment Fund. The inflation rate has declined from 15% in December 2025, a development that is expected to boost economic growth.

Speaking at the Zimpapers Public Lecture Series, NetOne CEO Raphael Mushanawani emphasized that the reduction in inflation is a result of financial reform and raises expectations for SOEs under the Mutapa Investment Fund. “The public lecture has re-emphasised the tenets of national wealth creation, preservation, and investment, with inflation falling from 15% to 4,1%,” Mushanawani said.

Mushanawani highlighted NetOne’s digital inclusion projects, including ICT labs in rural schools, community ICT hubs, and expansion of 4G coverage in underserved districts. He said these initiatives aim to ensure that no Zimbabwean is left behind in the digital economy.

The NetOne CEO said the company’s initiatives are aligned with the government’s “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” policy. “The investment culture being promoted by the MIF aligns with the government’s ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ policy,” he said.

The public lecture was attended by senior government officials, business leaders, and academics. It was organized by Zimpapers in partnership with the Harare Institute of Technology and the Mutapa Investment Fund.

Dr John Mangudya, CEO of the Mutapa Investment Fund, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the fund’s role in driving economic transformation. He emphasized that accountability, transparency, excellence, commitment, integrity, and sustainability are key to Zimbabwe’s prosperity.

The MIF is expected to play a crucial role in driving economic growth and development in Zimbabwe. The fund’s commitment to transparency and accountability is welcome.

The reduction in inflation is expected to contribute to the country’s economic growth and improve the lives of Zimbabweans. NetOne’s digital inclusion drive is aligned with the government’s efforts to promote economic development.