Itel Mobile recently launched the A200 Plus which is now available in Zimbabwe, a budget-friendly smartphone that prioritises battery endurance and display size. Priced for entry-level consumers, the device aims to deliver essential smartphone experiences without breaking the bank.

At first glance, the Itel A200 Plus makes a practical impression. It features a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a rarity at this price point. With 700 nits of peak brightness and no anti-reflection coating, outdoor visibility is adequate. The flat display is flanked by noticeable bezels, resulting in an 85.47% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the A200 Plus is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, built on an aging 12nm process. This octa-core processor (two Cortex-A75 cores at 1.8 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.6 GHz) is paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable via microSDXC. The AnTuTu score of approximately 308,467 confirms its entry-level status. Running Android 15 (Go edition) , the software is optimised for lighter workloads.

In terms of photography, the 13MP main camera (wide-angle, contrast detection autofocus) captures SDR photos and 1080p@30fps video. A 5MP fixed-focus selfie camera records 720p@30fps.

The standout feature is the 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery, which easily delivers two days of moderate use. Itel is popularly not just for their affordability but batteries.

The itel A200+ (128GB, 3GB/4GB RAM) retails between $115 and $130 USD in Zimbabwe, depending on the retailer in Zimbabwe.

Build quality mixes plastic back and frame with a flat glass front. The device meets MIL-STD-810H durability and carries an IP65 rating, dust-tight and resistant to low-pressure water jets. It retains a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity includes 4G LTE (only two bands: 3 and 41), Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

For users whose priorities are a huge screen, 120Hz smoothness, and exceptional battery life, the Itel A200 Plus delivers. It is a capable smartphone and budget friendly too.

Zimbabwe Surpasses 1,000 Certified Data Protection Officers in Drive for Digital Trust

Previous article

Here’s How to Fix the Starlink Verification Problem and Avoid Scammers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Africa tech News