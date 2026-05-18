Itel Mobile recently launched the A200 Plus which is now available in Zimbabwe, a budget-friendly smartphone that prioritises battery endurance and display size. Priced for entry-level consumers, the device aims to deliver essential smartphone experiences without breaking the bank.

At first glance, the Itel A200 Plus makes a practical impression. It features a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a rarity at this price point. With 700 nits of peak brightness and no anti-reflection coating, outdoor visibility is adequate. The flat display is flanked by noticeable bezels, resulting in an 85.47% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the A200 Plus is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, built on an aging 12nm process. This octa-core processor (two Cortex-A75 cores at 1.8 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.6 GHz) is paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable via microSDXC. The AnTuTu score of approximately 308,467 confirms its entry-level status. Running Android 15 (Go edition) , the software is optimised for lighter workloads.

In terms of photography, the 13MP main camera (wide-angle, contrast detection autofocus) captures SDR photos and 1080p@30fps video. A 5MP fixed-focus selfie camera records 720p@30fps.

The standout feature is the 6000 mAh lithium-polymer battery, which easily delivers two days of moderate use. Itel is popularly not just for their affordability but batteries.

The itel A200+ (128GB, 3GB/4GB RAM) retails between $115 and $130 USD in Zimbabwe, depending on the retailer in Zimbabwe.

Build quality mixes plastic back and frame with a flat glass front. The device meets MIL-STD-810H durability and carries an IP65 rating, dust-tight and resistant to low-pressure water jets. It retains a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity includes 4G LTE (only two bands: 3 and 41), Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

For users whose priorities are a huge screen, 120Hz smoothness, and exceptional battery life, the Itel A200 Plus delivers. It is a capable smartphone and budget friendly too.