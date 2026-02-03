By Ross Moyo

The Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF) is facing challenges in taking over Telecel, a struggling telecommunications company in which the government owns a 60% stake. MIF CEO Dr John Mangudya said the fund is aware of the challenges facing Telecel, including shareholding issues, and is working to resolve them.

Speaking at the Zimpapers Public Lecture Series, Dr Mangudya said the MIF is committed to resolving the shareholding issues and reviving Telecel. “We can’t just take the other 40% and say you are now 100% owned by the Government, so it’s a process,” he said.

Dr Mangudya emphasized that the MIF is committed to promoting sustainable development and improving the lives of Zimbabweans. He said the fund is working to improve the governance and performance of state-owned enterprises, including Telecel.

The shareholding issues have delayed the MIF’s takeover of Telecel, but Dr Mangudya said the fund is working to resolve the challenges. “The MIF will consider taking Telecel on board as part of its assets once the company’s issues are resolved,” he said.

The public lecture was attended by senior government officials, business leaders, and academics. It was organized by Zimpapers in partnership with the Harare Institute of Technology and the Mutapa Investment Fund.

The MIF is expected to play a crucial role in driving economic growth and development in Zimbabwe. The fund’s commitment to transparency and accountability is welcome.

