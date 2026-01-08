By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s 5G network has expanded significantly, with 67 new base stations deployed in the third quarter of 2025, bringing the total to 319. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the growth in 5G infrastructure is expected to enhance connectivity, quality of service, and network speeds.

Econet, NetOne, and Telecel contributed to the growth, with Econet leading the charge. The regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable mobile services.

The increase in 5G base stations is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities. Zimbabwe’s mobile sector is poised for further growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades.

The market shares of mobile base station infrastructure across all technologies per operator for the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2025 show that Econet maintains its position as the market leader, with NetOne making strides in 3G and LTE deployments.

The base station infrastructure market continues to exhibit a highly consolidated structure led by Econet. Conversely, Telecel is facing sustained challenges, marking a period of significant stagnation across all technologies.

The significant increase in deployment of next-generation network infrastructure will go a long way in enhancing connectivity, quality of service, and network speeds.

Consumers will certainly have access to quality and affordable mobile services with the 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report highlighting the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s mobile sector, driven by the growth in 5G infrastructure.

Zimbabwe's 5G network expansion is a testament to the country's growing digital economy, with continued investment and innovation expected in the coming quarters.

