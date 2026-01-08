By Ross Moyo

Strive Masiyiwa, the founder and executive chairman of Econet Global, has revealed a 27-year tradition of giving away millions of US dollars on December 31, the day the High Court in Zimbabwe ruled in his favor in 1997, allowing Econet Wireless to operate its mobile network. This annual tradition, separate from his foundation’s philanthropic work, involves donating all profits made on December 31 to support orphaned and at-risk children across Zimbabwe, distributed through the Higherlife Foundation.

Masiyiwa’s philanthropic gesture, which he refers to as his “Thanksgiving Day,” has been ongoing for 26 years, with the exact amount given away not publicly disclosed, but reportedly running into millions of US dollars. This initiative demonstrates Masiyiwa’s commitment to long-term giving and his preference for keeping such acts private, only sharing this information publicly for the first time in 27 years.

Confirming this on his Facebook post of New year’s eve, Zimbabwe’s and Britain’s first black billionaire wrote,

“From intention to action: why not start an annual #Giving tradition… today!

__Happy New Year!

On 31 December 1997, the High Court in Zimbabwe ruled that Econet Wireless had the right to operate its mobile network, bringing an end to a bitter legal battle that had gone on for five years. The government of Zimbabwe graciously announced that it would respect the ruling.

After we set up the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe business, I decided to make the 31st of December our own “Thanksgiving Day” by giving all the money we make on that day to charity. This collection is separate from the money we give to our foundation in the country, Higherlife Foundation.

I’m not going to tell you how much money it is, but it generally runs into millions of US dollars.

The money is collected into a special fund then distributed to organisations country-wide that support orphaned and at-risk children. It is distributed by Higherlife Foundation.

It is now a tradition that has gone on for 26 years.

Now here is something I want you to think about: When it comes to giving, I have always tried to “institutionalise” what I do. In other words, I try to put in place a system that shows a long-term commitment.

I also don’t like to make a song and dance about it; I would not be surprised if this is the first time I have mentioned this program in those 26 years.

You will not find press statements and announcements made at the time. I just directed the management team of the company to do it, and every year, the CEO of Econet Zimbabwe, Dr Douglas Mboweni, calls me to say how much has been collected, then we both thank the Lord for using us as vessels to support the needy and that is it.

I have shared it with you because I hope some of you will do something similar. It does not start with millions. It could be a commitment to pay school fees for some children that are not from your own family or tribe, city, or nation. It could be donating books, or even one book. The list of ways to help grow our future, child by child, is really endless!

Don’t do it once. Make a “tradition” of it, maybe by setting up a special account into which you put money and never access it other than for this annual day of #Giving.

This is also nothing to do with your church giving, nor instead of it. I’m personally a tither and believe very much in giving to churches.

This is different.

As I turn 65 years old, I have so much to be thankful for, and I guess I will start new traditions of #Giving.

“It is more blessed to give than to receive…”

With appreciation and warm greetings to leadership and staff across all our companies, to all our partners, customers, friends… and to all of you here on this platform, and to your families!

Happy New Year!

