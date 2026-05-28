By Ross Moyo

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Zimbabwe to establish a Software Developer Skills Development Hub aimed at building a pipeline of homegrown tech talent aligned with the country’s digital economy ambitions.

The partnership, announced in Harare, will operate under Zimbabwe’s Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan, AI Strategy, and National ICT Policy. It focuses on delivering training in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital analytics, cybersecurity, and software development to equip youth, entrepreneurs, and businesses for the global digital market.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, will provide high-speed connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity resources, and AI compute training through the hub. The programme will also include mentorship, startup incubation, internships, and access to regional technology projects across Africa.

“This partnership reflects our unyielding commitment to equipping Zimbabwe’s youth, entrepreneurs, and businesses with the exact skills and infrastructure needed to dominate the global digital economy,” said Lorreta Songola, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe. “We are proud to ignite a sustainable technology ecosystem that creates meaningful jobs, fuels entrepreneurship, and establishes Zimbabwe as a beacon of regional innovation.”

Honourable Minister Dr J. Muswere, Minister of Skills Audit and Development, said the MOU ensures Zimbabwe participates in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as a creator and innovator, not just a consumer. “Working together with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, we are advancing our collective responsibility to build a digitally connected, technologically sovereign upper-middle-income society under Vision 2030.”

The Ministry of Skills Audit and Development will support hub operations, coordinate with educational institutions and development partners, and align the programme with national digital transformation objectives.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies operates a 110,000 km fibre broadband network across Africa and provides cloud and cybersecurity solutions through global partnerships. The initiative reinforces its commitment to digital inclusion and technology-driven growth on the continent.