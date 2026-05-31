By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Tawanda Nyambirayi’,s TN Cyber could be producing a world’s first or is it?

Most blockchain projects use cattle for tracking: “Cow #4523 was born in Mash West, fed soy, slaughtered in Bulawayo.” TN Cybertech wants to go further — making cattle themselves tradable through tokens on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

TN has introduced its own TN Livestock Trust model where the company’s plan is straightforward: 1kg live weight = 1 token. Cattle are raised in feedlots, weighed, tokenized, and listed. Pricing is market-based. Investors earn 20% per year. At maturity, cash out in USD or take the cow.

This will be ground breaking and closer to home considering Zimbabwe’s cattle economy. With 5.74 million cattle, Zimbabwe has one of Southern Africa’s largest herds. But cattle are “dead capital” — valuable but hard to sell quickly without loss. Tokenization aims to fix that by splitting ownership into tradeable units.

A Global RWA trend also comes into effect where

“Real World Asset” tokenization is the crypto industry’s 2025-2026 buzzword. Gold, real estate, and treasury bills have already been tokenized. Livestock is the next frontier. If TN Cybertech pulls it off, it could inspire similar projects in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Botswana.

The 20% yield question will also kick in with a 20% annual coupon which is more aggressive. It suggests either high beef margins, subsidized feed, or risk premium for investors. The company will need to show how feedlot efficiency and scale make those returns sustainable.

Also Custody vs code with blockchain can secure ownership records. It cannot stop anthrax. The real innovation needed is not in smart contracts but in animal health, insurance, and logistics. That’s where past agri-tech projects have failed.

Comparison has been automatically made to Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)s which is basically a basket of assets on a stock exchange like a normal share.You are buying 1 ETF unit and you are buying a tiny slice of everything inside that basket.

Critics ask: why not just create a cattle-backed ETF? Tokens allow fractional ownership and faster settlement, but they also add tech risk. The choice may be about branding — “CattleCoin” sounds more fintech than “Cattle ETF”.

Then comes the Diaspora angle were Millions of Zimbabweans abroad want to invest back home but distrust land and property deals. A USD token backed by cattle they can physically claim may feel safer than real estate.

Now Tawanda Nyambirayi Victoria Falls Exchange VFEX as testbed comes in handy considering VFEX was created to attract foreign capital. A novel product like this fits its mandate. But the exchange will also need to protect investors if the model fails.

Zimbabwe has however Lessons from gold tokens after former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya now Mutapapa Investment Fund (the Country’s Sovereign wealth fund upgraded) CEO, already tokenized gold through the RBZ’s Gold-Backed Digital Tokens in 2023. Those faced uptake and trust issues. CattleCoin must learn from that experience: audits, transparency, and simple redemption matter more than hype.

There is need of a Regulatory balancing act were SECZ must decide if CattleCoin is a security, commodity, or new category. RBZ must decide if it conflicts with exchange controls. Too much restriction kills innovation. Too little risks investor losses.

Farmer education is a necessity considering Communal farmers understand cattle, not tokens. TN Cybertech will need massive education so farmers don’t get exploited by middlemen. Clear contracts and transparent pricing will be key.

The bigger picture is if this works, it opens the door for tokenized goats, maize, tobacco, and more. Africa’s agriculture sector is $300B+. Unlocking that capital could be transformative.

TN Cybertech is betting that Zimbabwe’s oldest form of wealth can become its newest financial product. The concept is bold. The execution will be judged in the feedlots of Mashonaland and other 9 provinces contributing, not on a blockchain explorer.