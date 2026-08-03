By Ross Moyo

The public, entrepreneurs, innovators and creatives Nominations open for the “Unstoppable Africans” campaign across Africa, with winners featured in New York. These Nominations open now ahead of Unstoppable Africa 2026 to spotlight Africans driving economic transformation by submitting names via an online form.

A new continent-wide storytelling initiative is calling on Zimbabweans to put forward the country’s top changemakers for global recognition.

The Global Africa Business Initiative, a platform of the United Nations Global Compact, has launched the “Unstoppable Africans” campaign — inviting the public to nominate entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, creatives and sports personalities who are driving Africa’s economic transformation.

The campaign, shared this week, aims to identify five outstanding Africans — one in each category — to be featured in a global storytelling series ahead of the Unstoppable Africa 2026 event in New York.

“WHO IS YOUR UNSTOPPABLE AFRICAN?” the campaign poster asks, highlighting focus areas of Energy, Digital Transformation, Trade, Creative Industries, & Sports.

Putting Zimbabwe on the global map, organisers say the initiative is about rewriting Africa’s narrative by celebrating the people building solutions on the ground — from solar energy founders in rural areas to fintech innovators, designers, traders and athletes.

Zimbabwe has a strong pool of potential nominees. In recent years, local entrepreneurs have led in renewable energy, agritech, digital payments, fashion, music and sport — sectors the UN says are key to Africa’s growth.

Nominations are open to the public. Anyone can submit a name and story through the official form:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejnlK-Swg9qD3UIvdq7KJFU_TQGgvweqaOc3nPqbzW4jtLFg/viewform*

From local impact to global stage, the five selected changemakers will be profiled internationally as part of the build-up to Unstoppable Africa 2026, the Global Africa Business Initiative’s flagship forum held annually during UN General Assembly week in New York.

The forum brings together African heads of state, CEOs, investors and creatives to drive investment, partnerships and policy for the continent’s transformation.

The UN Global Compact says the campaign is designed to move beyond statistics and show the human stories behind Africa’s progress.

To nominate, entrants should share details of the individual’s work and impact in one of the five categories:

1. Energy

2. Digital Transformation

3. Trade

4. Creative Industries

5. Sports

From Harare to Bulawayo to rural growth points, the call is clear: if you know an African building the future, nominate them. Zimbabwe’s next global business story could start with your submission.