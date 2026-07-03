Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications operator, NetOne, joined residents, local authorities, businesses and educational institutions in the Mega National Clean-Up Campaign in Bindura, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship.

The monthly national initiative, held on the first Friday of every month, seeks to promote cleaner communities while supporting Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and the country’s broader Vision 2030 development agenda.

Leading the NetOne delegation was Regional Manager Ms. Yvonne Kuka, who joined officials from the Bindura Town Council, represented by Director of Health Mr. Chinovaita, alongside Herentials College, local businesses and community stakeholders in a coordinated clean-up exercise aimed at improving the town’s environment.

Speaking during the event, Ms. Kuka said the initiative reflects a collective national responsibility to preserve the country’s environment.

“The Mega National Clean-Up Campaign is more than a monthly exercise—it is a national movement that reminds us all that safeguarding our environment is everyone’s responsibility. NetOne is proud to partner with the Bindura Town Council, businesses and other stakeholders in creating cleaner, safer and healthier communities. Together, we are contributing to the national vision of sustainable development while building a better Zimbabwe for generations to come.”

The telecommunications company said its participation in National clean up campaigns forms part of its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy.

NetOne also said, it will continue working with local authorities, businesses and communities to promote environmental conservation, sustainable development and inclusive national growth, reinforcing its position as a digital solutions provider committed to creating lasting social and environmental impact.

As Zimbabwe accelerates its digital transformation agenda, corporate sustainability has become an increasingly important pillar for technology companies seeking to balance innovation with social and environmental responsibility.

Industry observers note that programmes such as the Mega National Clean-Up Campaign demonstrate how telecommunications firms can leverage their national footprint to support government-led development initiatives while strengthening community engagement