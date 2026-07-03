The Government has made quick u-turn and reversed its recently introduced telecommunications ownership regulations, that would have required telecom operators to be at least 75% Zimbabwean-owned.

The reversal comes through Statutory Instrument 111 of 2026, which repeals Statutory Instrument 101 of 2026, only weeks after it was gazetted.

Under the now-repealed regulations, foreign investors were restricted to a maximum 25% shareholding in licensed telecommunications companies.

Existing licence holders had also been given 90 days to submit compliance plans outlining how they would restructure their ownership and three years to meet the new requirements.

The repeal effectively removes those ownership restrictions, restoring the regulatory position that existed before SI 101 of 2026 was introduced.

While Government has not publicly explained the reasons behind the policy reversal, the move is likely to be closely watched by investors and industry players, as ownership regulations are a key consideration for foreign investment in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector.

The decision comes at a time when the country is seeking to expand digital infrastructure, attract capital for network modernisation and accelerate the growth of the digital economy.