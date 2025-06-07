Zimbabwean Youths Make History at Global Digital Forum in Russia

Zimbabwe’s rising stars have put the nation firmly on the global digital map after an outstanding performance at the inaugural Global Digital Forum held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, from 5-6 June 2025. The prestigious event, which attracted over 2,800 participants from 165 countries including representatives from international organisations, governments, businesses and academia, saw four young Zimbabweans clinch top honors in a highly competitive International Security School.

The International Internet Security School for Youth, a key component of the forum, brought together some of the world’s brightest young minds to get expert guidance and develop lab solutions and projects across four critical tracks: Safety, Society, International Cooperation and Media. Zimbabwe’s delegation, including students from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and youth expert Farirai Mageza, impressed judges with their innovative projects and technical expertise.

In a remarkable achievement, Zimbabwe secured four of the ten available awards – an unprecedented feat that highlights the country’s growing reputation as a hub for digital talent. Tinodaishe Chipikiri and Bridget Sibanda triumphed in the competitive Society Track, while Farirai Mageza excelled in the Media Track and Kudzai Zhuwaki shone in the International Cooperation Track. Their success was recognized by a distinguished panel of global tech experts during a ceremonial awards presentation that celebrated the best innovations from around the world.

This outstanding performance underscores the immense potential of Zimbabwe’s youth in the digital arena and demonstrates what can be achieved through quality education and targeted skills development. The winners’ achievements in fields ranging from cybersecurity to international digital cooperation point to a bright future for Zimbabwe’s technology sector.

As the country continues to position itself as a leader in digital innovation, these young trailblazers serve as inspiring examples of Zimbabwe’s technical prowess and creative problem-solving capabilities. Their success at this prestigious international forum not only brings honor to the nation but also opens doors for greater global collaboration and investment in Zimbabwe’s burgeoning tech ecosystem.

The Global Digital Forum has established itself as a premier platform for showcasing digital innovation, and Zimbabwe’s strong showing confirms that the nation’s youth are ready to compete – and excel – on the world stage. This achievement is expected to inspire a new generation of Zimbabweans to pursue careers in technology and digital innovation, further strengthening the country’s position in the global digital economy.