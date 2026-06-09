Cimas Health Group has launched the third edition of its annual Healthathon innovation challenge, inviting Zimbabwean innovators, startups and university technology teams to develop digital solutions aimed at transforming healthcare delivery across the country.

Speaking at the launch held at the West Wing, Borrowdale Office Park in Harare on June 3, Cimas Health Group Chief Executive Officer Vulindlela Ndlovu said the initiative seeks to harness local innovation to address some of the healthcare sector’s most pressing challenges.

The competition, dubbed Healthathon 3.0, will run under the theme “Reimagining Healthcare Through Disruptive Innovation” and is expected to attract innovators from across Zimbabwe.

Ndlovu said registration for the challenge will open on June 22 and close on July 12, with the grand finale scheduled for August 28.

He said the healthcare industry is undergoing rapid technological transformation, making innovation a critical tool for improving healthcare access, affordability and efficiency.

“Through the Healthathon challenge, we are demonstrating our commitment to addressing some of the complex and evolving challenges facing our country’s healthcare sector, including affordability constraints, limited access to healthcare services, fragmented data systems, delayed service delivery, low preventive healthcare engagement, operational inefficiencies and rising healthcare costs,” he said.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s competition will feature a single broad innovation challenge rather than multiple categories, allowing participants greater flexibility to propose solutions from any area of healthcare.

Ndlovu said the new approach is intended to encourage creativity and diversity of ideas while promoting solutions that are scalable, practical and capable of delivering sustainable impact.

Participants are expected to develop innovations that improve healthcare access, prevention, wellness, operational efficiency, data intelligence and patient experience.

The competition is open to innovation hubs, startups, university technology teams and independent product developers.

Ndlovu said the Healthathon has evolved beyond a competition and is now serving as a national platform for digital health innovation.

“The Cimas Healthathon has now grown into more than just an event. It has become a national movement for digital health innovation,” he said.

He added that the initiative supports the organisation’s digital transformation strategy and aligns with its purpose of inspiring healthier communities through technology-driven solutions.

The challenge will culminate in a live Demo Day where shortlisted teams will pitch their innovations before a panel comprising Cimas executives, industry experts and leaders from Zimbabwe’s innovation ecosystem.

The winning team will receive US$3,500, while the runners-up will walk away with US$2,000 and US$1,500 respectively.

However, Ndlovu said the biggest reward could be the opportunity for successful teams to pilot their solutions with Cimas Health Group and potentially contribute to the future of healthcare in Zimbabwe.

He encouraged innovators, entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts to take part in the competition and help develop solutions that can make healthcare more accessible, efficient and inclusive.

“Together, we can transform challenges into opportunities, ideas into innovations and innovations into practical solutions that make healthcare smarter, faster and more inclusive,” he said.

Healthathon 3.0 is expected to bring together some of the country’s brightest minds as Zimbabwe continues to explore the role of technology and innovation in strengthening healthcare systems and improving patient outcomes.