Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera, will be the Guest of Honour at the third edition of the Evolve ICT Summit 2026.

The summit, which will run from June 11 to 12, 2026, at the Harare International Convention Centre (HICC), will bring together policymakers, technology experts, innovators, investors and business leaders from across Africa under the theme, “Empowering Africa’s Digital Leap.”

Organisers of the conference say the annual event aims to provide a platform for dialogue on digital transformation, innovation, investment and the future of information and communication technologies (ICTs) on the continent.

Mavetera’s participation is expected to add significant weight to the event, given her role in spearheading Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda. She currently serves as Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and is also President of the Smart Africa Council of Ministers in Charge of ICT, where she works with regional counterparts to advance digital development initiatives across the continent.

In addition, Mavetera sits on the inaugural Smart Africa Artificial Intelligence Council, contributing to policy discussions and governance frameworks aimed at guiding the adoption and development of artificial intelligence in Africa.

According to summit organisers, the minister will share insights on the role of technology in driving economic growth, digital inclusion and sustainable development, as African countries increasingly seek to leverage innovation to accelerate development.

The Evolve ICT Summit has positioned itself as a key gathering for stakeholders seeking to shape Africa’s digital future. Organisers say delegates can expect high level panel discussions, innovation showcases, industry insights and networking opportunities designed to foster partnerships and investment.

The conference will also provide a platform for emerging technologies and digital solutions that address challenges facing governments, businesses and communities across the continent.

Hosted under the banner of “Empowering Africa’s Digital Leap,” the event is expected to attract participants from the public and private sectors, academia, development organisations and the wider technology ecosystem.

Registration for the summit is still open, with delegates required to pay an attendance fee of US$250.

Organisers have urged businesses, innovators and policymakers to take advantage of the gathering to exchange ideas, build strategic partnerships and contribute to shaping Africa’s digital economy.

The summit is being organised by Evolve ICT Summit and powered by Compulink. Organisers say the event will focus on creating practical pathways for collaboration and innovation as Africa accelerates its digital transformation journey.