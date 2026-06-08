Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) has taken another significant step in industrialisation attempt of industrialization, after having hot our headlines for locally assembling laptop, they are putting their feet cellphone production

The university has announced the assembly of smartphones under its locally developed Palp brand, with the devices retailing for as little as US$80.

The development highlights the university’s growing attempt in transforming research and innovation into commercial products while contributing to the country’s efforts to reduce dependence on imported technology, if they successfully commercialize.

The milestone attracted attention where Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube purchased one of the locally assembled smartphones, expressing confidence in the institution’s technological capabilities.

The smartphone assembly project is being undertaken at the university’s industrial park through Palp Technologies, a manufacturing facility that also assembles laptops and tablets. The plant was established as part of BUSE’s broader industrialisation agenda aimed at producing affordable digital devices for students, businesses and communities.

The locally assembled devices are designed to offer cost-effective alternatives to imported gadgets while supporting digital inclusion and technology access across the country. The smartphones, tablets and laptops are integrated with locally developed software and educational applications to enhance learning and productivity.

The smartphone assembly initiative strengthens BUSE’s position as one of Zimbabwe’s leading innovation hubs and demonstrates how universities are increasingly contributing to industrial development, job creation and technological self-sufficiency.

As demand for affordable digital devices continues to grow, the university’s Palp brand is expected to play a key role in expanding access to technology while showcasing the potential of locally driven manufacturing solutions.