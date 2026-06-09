Zimbabwe will host the official launch of the IFIP Women in ICT Africa platform, a continental initiative aimed at increasing women’s participation and leadership in the technology sector.

The event, scheduled for tomorrow, June 10, 2026, at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare, will be held in a hybrid format, allowing both physical and virtual participation while bringing together ICT professionals, policymakers, innovators, academics and development partners from across Africa and beyond, and is expected to lay the foundation for a stronger and more coordinated network of women driving digital transformation on the continent.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera, is expected to deliver a ministerial address alongside keynote presentations from African and global leaders within the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP).

Participants will also witness the unveiling of the IFIP Women in ICT Africa onboarding strategy, designed to create pathways for women to access leadership opportunities, international networks, mentorship programmes and collaborative research initiatives.

Founded under the auspices of UNESCO in 1960, the International Federation for Information Processing is one of the world’s most influential ICT organisations, bringing together national computer societies from 43 countries across five continents.

The establishment of the Africa platform is expected to create new opportunities for women innovators, researchers and technology professionals to contribute to continental digital development priorities while building strategic partnerships with industry leaders and policymakers.

Women in technology, students, entrepreneurs, researchers and ICT professionals are encouraged to participate in the launch, either physically or virtually, and become part of a growing movement aimed at shaping a more inclusive and innovative digital future for Africa.

The launch is expected to provide valuable insights and networking opportunities for anyone interested in advancing Africa’s digital transformation agenda.