Zimbabwe and the Republic of Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in digital transformation, innovation and ICT development following a meeting between ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Hon. Tatenda Mavetera and South Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe, H.E. Mr. Jae Kyung Park.

The courtesy call focused on expanding collaboration in key areas including digital infrastructure, innovation, technology transfer and skills development as Zimbabwe accelerates its drive towards a digitally enabled economy.

The engagement underscored the growing partnership between the two countries, with both sides exploring opportunities to leverage technology as a catalyst for economic growth, improved public service delivery and job creation.

Zimbabwe has identified ICTs as a critical pillar in the attainment of Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 and 2, with Government investing in digitalisation initiatives aimed at transforming key sectors such as education, health, agriculture and public administration.

South Korea is widely regarded as one of the world’s most advanced digital economies, having built a globally recognised ICT ecosystem supported by robust broadband infrastructure, innovation hubs and digital skills programmes. Its experience in e-government services, smart technologies and digital innovation presents potential opportunities for knowledge exchange and capacity building with Zimbabwe.

Discussions during the meeting also centred on strengthening ICT infrastructure and enhancing digital skills development, areas considered essential in bridging the digital divide and increasing participation in the digital economy.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and the Republic of Korea and highlighted a shared commitment to harnessing technology for sustainable development.

As Zimbabwe continues to pursue its digital transformation agenda, partnerships with technologically advanced nations such as South Korea are expected to play a key role in accelerating innovation, expanding connectivity and building a future-ready workforce.