MTN Zambia and Huawei have completed the world’s first commercial deployment of a new five band LampSite solution, a move expected to significantly improve indoor 5G connectivity and support Zambia’s growing digital economy.

The new technology was launched at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on June 3 and is designed to deliver faster, more reliable internet services in high traffic indoor environments.

The five band LampSite solution combines 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz, TDD 2.6 GHz and 3.5 GHz frequencies into a single unit, enabling peak download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps).

The deployment comes as Zambia experiences rapid growth in mobile internet usage, driven by increasing demand for high definition video streaming, livestreaming, cloud services and other data intensive applications.

According to MTN Zambia and Huawei, indoor locations such as conference centres, airports and business districts have faced challenges in meeting growing connectivity demands. At the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, existing network infrastructure struggled to provide strong 5G coverage and sufficient capacity during major events.

The new LampSite solution addresses these challenges by supporting multiple network generations, including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, through a single platform. It also enables carrier aggregation, allowing operators to combine different frequency bands to enhance network performance and user experience.

MTN Zambia Chief Technology Officer Thomas Ngoma said the deployment would help deliver seamless connectivity both indoors and outdoors.

“Our 5-in-1 LampSite deployment at Mulungushi enables us to deliver consistent indoor and outdoor experiences. It is another testament to our technology driven commitment to providing industry-leading reliable user experiences,” Ngoma said.

He added that the network would support fast and reliable services for HD video calls, online interactions and emerging applications such as augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR).

Huawei said the solution also simplifies network deployment by reducing the amount of equipment required to cover large indoor areas, lowering construction costs and shortening installation times.

The company noted that the technology incorporates energy-saving features, including intelligent dormancy and symbol-level power-saving capabilities, aimed at reducing operational costs and improving efficiency.

Huawei Small Cell Product Line President Dr Philip Song described the project as a benchmark for future indoor 5G deployments in Zambia.

“This benchmark LampSite network for MTN Zambia features industry leading multi-band coordination, simplified deployment and energy saving. We will deepen our collaboration with MTN Zambia to replicate the solution in airports, central business districts and transportation hubs,” Song said.

Industry experts believe the deployment marks a major step in Zambia’s digital transformation efforts and could pave the way for wider adoption of advanced technologies such as smart operations, AR navigation and glasses-free 3D services.

The launch signals a new phase in the expansion of indoor 5G infrastructure as operators seek to meet growing demand for faster and more reliable digital services across the country.