NetOne’s Unwavering Commitment to a Clean and Healthy Zimbabwe**

By Ross Moyo

In a powerful display of corporate responsibility and national pride, NetOne, in partnership with POTRAZ, the Ministry of ICT, and the Harare City Council, led a highly successful nationwide clean-up campaign. This initiative underscored NetOne’s deep commitment to fostering a cleaner, healthier Zimbabwe in line with His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of a sustainable national clean-up culture.



The clean-up campaign saw overwhelming participation from citizens across all ages and backgrounds, demonstrating the collective will to build a cleaner nation. From Chitungwiza to Gweru, Murehwa to Masvingo, NetOne’s teams, alongside community members, took to the streets, parks, and marketplaces to remove litter and promote environmental consciousness.

Speaking about the event, NetOne’s Group CEO, Engineer **Raphael Mushanawani**, reinforced the company’s dedication to environmental stewardship. *“NetOne is not just a telecommunications provider; we are a responsible corporate citizen committed to the well-being of our nation. A clean environment is the foundation of a healthy society, and we fully support His Excellency’s vision of a national clean-up culture. Today’s campaign is a testament to what we can achieve when we unite for a common cause.”*

NetOne’s clean-up initiative goes beyond a single day of action—it is part of a broader strategy to drive lasting behavioral change. By engaging communities and encouraging personal responsibility, the campaign seeks to instill a sense of pride and ownership in maintaining clean surroundings.

The company has also integrated eco-friendly practices into its operations, including waste reduction measures, e-waste management, and promoting digital solutions to minimize paper usage. NetOne believes that sustainability is not just an obligation but an opportunity to innovate and lead by example.

While the nationwide clean-up was a resounding success, NetOne urges all Zimbabweans to continue the momentum. *“A clean Zimbabwe begins with each one of us,”* said Mushanawani. *“Let us make cleanliness a daily habit, not just an occasional effort. Together, we can build a nation we are all proud to call home.”*

NetOne remains committed to supporting environmental initiatives, partnering with stakeholders, and empowering communities to take action. Through collective effort, we can ensure a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Zimbabwe for generations to come.